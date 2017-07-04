Pages Navigation Menu

Monster Byte ICO presale sells out in minutes

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

On July 3rd, the Monster Byte ICO presale sold out in under 5 minutes. Due to the strong demand in just several minutes, the presale was slightly oversubscribed. Investors purchased $207,449.28 worth of Monster Byte tokens with bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and waves. Monster Byte also reported that they received unprecedented interest and the payment provider … Continue reading Monster Byte ICO presale sells out in minutes

