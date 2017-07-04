Monster Byte ICO presale sells out in minutes

On July 3rd, the Monster Byte ICO presale sold out in under 5 minutes. Due to the strong demand in just several minutes, the presale was slightly oversubscribed. Investors purchased $207,449.28 worth of Monster Byte tokens with bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and waves. Monster Byte also reported that they received unprecedented interest and the payment provider … Continue reading Monster Byte ICO presale sells out in minutes

The post Monster Byte ICO presale sells out in minutes appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

