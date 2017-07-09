Moses reveals career secrets

Super Eagles winger Victor Moses has revealed how he joined Crystal Palace after he initially played at the park in Norbury, South West London.

The Chelsea right wing-back, who grew up in Croydon, Streatham and Brixton, had asked to train with non-league side Cosmos 90, where he was scouted by The Eagles.

‘’I got noticed playing in that same park. There was a club that was training there, Cosmos 90, and I think their manager must have seen me and he told me I was a good player once. I asked if I could train with his team and he said , “Yeah.” ‘’ Moses said to chelseafc.com.

‘’So I joined them, but I didn’t know anyone in that team. That was my first time going to train and play with a proper team because normally we were just playing among ourselves, with friends and other people who came around.

‘’Cosmos were in the Tandridge League, which was a local competition, and that’s how I started. Palace scouted me from there and that’s how I ended up in the game.’’

Moses, 26, had one of his beast seasons since he moved to England last term, after helping Chelsea win the Premier League title with 34 appearances to his name.

During his nine years with Crystal Palace, he scored 11 goals in 69 matches before switching to Wigan Athletic.

