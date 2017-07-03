MOSOP rejects Biafra, condemns Arewa youths

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, said it is not in support of agitations for separation of the country. It, however, insisted on the restructuring of the country. The apex body of Ogoni people worldwide maintained that fiscal federalism was the solution for the plethora of issues troubling the nation. The […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

