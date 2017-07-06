Mother of two bags 130 years imprisonment. ( Find out her offence)

A court in Indian has sentenced a woman to 130 years imprisonment for abducting and smothering her two kids to death. She admitted to her crimes and said she was sorry before she received her sentence. Amber Pasztor, 30, of Fort Wayne, received 55 years for each murder count then got an additional 10-year on …

The post Mother of two bags 130 years imprisonment. ( Find out her offence) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

