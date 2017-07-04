Motta extends Paris Saint-Germain contract

Italian international Thiago Motta has signed on for an extra season at French giants Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced Tuesday.

Motta, 34, joined PSG in January 2012 from Inter Milan and his contract was set to expire on June 30, but it has been extended until June 30, 2018.

“The adventure continues and I am very happy,” the defensive midfielder said on the PSG website.

Brazilian-born Motta, who has played for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, was important to PSG, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

“Without doubt Thiago is one of those who have contributed much to the growth of Paris Saint-Germain, in France and on the international scene,” he said on the club’s website.

