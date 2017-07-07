Pages Navigation Menu

Mourinho insists on Morata on Morata

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

MANCHESTER United manager, Jose Mourinho have insisted that his top transfer target for this summer is Alvaro Morata despite the club agreeing a £75m deal to bring Everton striker, Romelu Lukaku to the club, according to The Guardian. The Portuguese was reportedly angry with the Red Devils board for the slow process in getting his […]

