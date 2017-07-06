Pages Navigation Menu

Move Over, Imran Tahir – Possibly The Weirdest Cricket Celebration Ever [Video]

If you’re ever feeling a little down then think about Imran Tahir, South Africa’s greatest ever ‘high energy’ wicket celebrator.

It doesn’t matter who the batsman or what the situation, Tahir takes off on a sprint that usually culminates in fist pumps and a kiss to the Proteas badge.

We love you, Immy, don’t ever change.

When it comes to weird, though, we have to give it to Kent County Cricket Club player Matthew Coles.

Take a wicket, do the worm – can’t say I’ve ever seen anything like it:

The folks at Lords, quaffing their crumpets, would most certainly not agree.

Sod them – if it’s good enough for a wedding dance floor, then bring on the worm.

And no, Wayne Parnell, we still don’t like your dabs.

[source:twitter]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

