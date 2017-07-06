Pages Navigation Menu

Mphoko in fresh Gukurahundi storm – NewsDay

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa


MATABELELAND-BASED opposition parties and civic society groups have rapped Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko for erecting tombstones at Gukurahundi victims' graves without the involvement of affected families. BY SILAS NKALA. Vice-President …
