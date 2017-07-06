Mphoko in fresh Gukurahundi storm – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Mphoko in fresh Gukurahundi storm
NewsDay
MATABELELAND-BASED opposition parties and civic society groups have rapped Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko for erecting tombstones at Gukurahundi victims' graves without the involvement of affected families. BY SILAS NKALA. Vice-President …
Zimbabwe to rebury victims of 1980s massacre
Chiefs appeal for allowance hike
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!