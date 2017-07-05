Mrs Akeredolu’s Women Empowerment Train Stops at Ilaje LGA

In fulfillment to her promise to spread the Women Empowerment programme across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State, wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has flagged-off her Women Empowerment Programme in Ilaje LGA of the State. Mrs. Akeredolu had earlier in June empowered 100 women from Okitipupa LGA of the State in the first batch of the programme which was in collaboration with MAKE MEE ELEGANT firm and the beneficiaries are now in business.

