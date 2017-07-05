Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor who defrauded me of N918 million was my `errand boy’, Titi Atiku tells court – Premium Times

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Premium Times

Pastor who defrauded me of N918 million was my `errand boy', Titi Atiku tells court
Premium Times
Titi Atiku, wife of former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku, told an Ikeja High Court that Akpan-Jacobs, the pastor who allegedly defrauded her of N918 million, was her “errand boy”. Mrs. Atiku made this claim while being cross-examined on Wednesday by
How errand boy sold my property for N918m, Titi Atiku lamentsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.