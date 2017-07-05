Mrs Buhari urges African leaders to facilitate private sector investment in healthcare delivery – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Mrs Buhari urges African leaders to facilitate private sector investment in healthcare delivery
Vanguard
Abuja – The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged African leaders to work together to facilitate private sector investment in health to ensure improved healthcare delivery among adolescent girls in the continent. Mrs Buhari said this in a …
Aisha to join Buhari in London Wednesday night
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!