MTN Empowers Unemployed Youth in Lagos

USE IN FULL

In a bid to empower unemployed youth in Lagos, as well as create conducive environment for commuters in the state, MTN Nigeria has launched the Bus Shelter Kiosks initiative.

The initiative, which was launched at the Saka Tinubu Bus-stop, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, will see MTN construct 50 major bus stops, fitted with modern sales kiosks where young people will retail phones and MTN products.

In addition to empowering the beneficiaries of the project, the bus shelter kiosks will also serve as touch points where MTN customers can access service offerings and query resolutions. Services like SIM Swaps and bill payments will also be added as soon as possible.

Speaking on the overarching objective of the project, the Chief Operating Officer of MTN Nigeria, Muhammed Zia Siddiqui, stated that the initiative will not only serve as an empowerment platform, it will also positively impact the socio-economic status of the people of Lagos State.

He said: “We are committed to touching lives, and this initiative is a strong expression of that aspiration. The bus shelter kiosk project will serve as a platform for some of our unemployed youth to earn a living.”

On his part, the acting Sales and Distribution Executive of MTN, Adekunle Adebiyi, said the kiosks will leverage cutting-edge technology to drive superior customer service just as is obtainable in other MTN Friendship centres across the country. He added that the first phase of the project would kick-off with the roll-out of 10 kiosks strategically located around Lagos Island and Mainland areas.

‘’We are kicking off with the roll-out of the first batch of 10 bus shelter kiosks which will be sited in designated bus stops in Lagos Island and Mainland. The idea is to build capacity for 50 people across Lagos,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Touch Point Nigeria Limited, co-partners with MTN on the project, Mrs. Taiwo Idowu stated that the bus shelter kiosks will achieve the triple objectives of making public transportation more appealing for people of the state, provide an organised retail structure that will promote a clutter-free platform for the sale of products and services as well as encourage economic empowerment through youth employment.

Also present at the event was the Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, who stressed that the initiative complements the Lagos State Government’s goal of making transportation seamless in the state.

In his words: ‘’We will like to use this opportunity to thank MTN for their continuous efforts towards supporting the wealth creation initiative of the Lagos State Government and also constructing these bus-stops to enhance mobility of commuters around the Lagos metropolis. This is laudable and we urge other companies to take a cue from MTN,’’ he said.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

