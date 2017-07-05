Pages Navigation Menu

MTN to digitalise listing on Stock Exchange – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business


Vanguard

MTN to digitalise listing on Stock Exchange
Vanguard
MTN Nigeria has said that its listing on the Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE, will bring a digital era into activities of the exchange. The operator said this after dropping a hint that it may apply to be fully listed on the NSE before the end of the year
