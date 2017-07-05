MTN to digitalise listing on Stock Exchange – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
MTN to digitalise listing on Stock Exchange
Vanguard
MTN Nigeria has said that its listing on the Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE, will bring a digital era into activities of the exchange. The operator said this after dropping a hint that it may apply to be fully listed on the NSE before the end of the year …
Minister backs proposal to list MTN in NSE
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!