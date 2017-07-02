Mugabe opulence leaves sleepy Masvingo in awe – The Zimbabwe Standard
|
The Zimbabwe Standard
|
Mugabe opulence leaves sleepy Masvingo in awe
The Zimbabwe Standard
The cavalcade of top-notch fuel-guzzling vehicles snaked through the usually serene and traffic starved city of Masvingo guided by police riders that cleared the road for President Robert Mugabe to cruise free of interference. By Tatenda Chitagu …
Mugabe confirms voter intimidation reports
MUGABE RIOT ACT: Those Tired of Zanu PF Must Go!
Grace in emergency SA trip
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!