MultiChoice changes viewing experience with DStv Explora 2

By Emeka Aginam

When MultiChoice launched digital satellite television, DStv, into the Nigerian market in 1994, it made a promise to provide its viewers with top notch TV content and a variety of channels at a reasonable cost. More value for less, the firm had pledged

For a company that places its customers at the center of its business, MultiChoice strives to continuously give value. In line with this policy, the company introduced another unique innovation that pushes the boundaries of design and utility in the new DStv Explora 2.

The DStv Explora 2 is a more modern version of the previous Explora decoder. The new Explora 2 comes packed with more sophisticated yet easy to operate features with a sleek design. It also comes with a durable hardware that has powerful performance and easy connectivity. With its enhanced functionality and features, the DStv Explora 2 brings together the latest designs and innovation to provide users with the ultimate viewing experience.

If you are big on appearances and simplicity, then the new Explora 2 will have you marching to the nearest MultiChoice dealer or office to acquire one. The new decoder is relatively smaller than its predecessor but with a sleeker look and a slimmer black box..

Reiterating the uniqueness of the Explora 2, General Manager, Marketing and Sales, MultiChoice, Martin Mabutho, described it as an entertainment power-house.

The Explora 2 decoder, just like the Explora 1 decoder, gives subscribers benefits which include: enhanced search engine that can help you search for content in the quickest time, TV guide, playlist, Catchup and DStv BoxOffice.

The search system gives subscribers the capability of searching for movies currently running and upcoming, live sport for the next 24 hours, theme, key words and advanced searches, among many other unique features.

If you are wondering about the 1TB disk space, worry no more. The smaller and more compact design on the disk space in the Explora 2 allows for more and longer recordings with a 50 percent increase in efficiency.

To compensate for the smaller disk space, the Explora 2 comes with HEVC H.265 compression technology, which allows for the same Catch Up content. The video standard the previous Explora used was MPEG-2, so in a way, it made design sense to reduce the hard disk space so as to have a better video compression.

Say goodbye to tangled cables and hello to a wireless form of XtraView connection. In addition to the changes in video compression and hard drive size, the new Explora 2 makes XtraView installations easier.

The Explora 2 comes with an A7 remote control. It is however still compatible with the previous A5 and A6 controllers. Its features include; motion-censored back-lit buttons, low battery detection, dedicated ShowMax button, its use as a universal remote, and visual feedback when a button is pressed.

The days of navigating through the menu in order to access the ShowMax features are over. With just a tap of the button, you are taken into one of the biggest movie collection one can find on a decoder.

One is clear about the product. Since its launch in 2014, the DStv Explora 1 has been embraced by customers who place high emphasis on their viewing experience. The Explora 2 seems set to take to do the same and more, if the new design, wireless connection and multi-functional remote control features are anything to go by.

