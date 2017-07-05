Multiple taxation impedes ease of doing business in Ogun – ABEOCCIMA

An organised private sector – Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA) has said that the multiple taxation regime being practised in Ogun state has been a bane of economic growth and ease of doing business in the state.

The city chamber of commerce declared that unlawful demand of taxes outside tax jurisdiction of local government and local council development areas against the Provision of Taxes and Levies Act is affecting production and distribution of goods, and delivery of quality services by its members within and outside the state.

Speaking in Abeokuta at the 41st Annual General Meeting of ABEOCCIMA recently organised, Wasiu Olaleye, President of ABEOCCIMA, noted that multiple taxes which almost all local government and local council areas domiciled in the state impose on members, haulage of goods and delivery of services are capable of abnormally increasing production cost and cost of living.

Although, the President lauded Federal Government on Executive Order which mandates government and its agencies to patronize local industries as a way of encouraging growth of manufacturing sector of economy, he however said if issue of multiple taxation is checked across the country the Executive Order will achieve little or nothing in providing leverage for industries to grow.

“The Chamber decries the manner with which some local government councils and local council development areas are going about tax administration in Ogun state. There had been cases of unlawful demand of taxes outside tax jurisdiction of local government as provided in the Taxes and Levies Act which specifies taxes and levies collectible by the three tiers of government under authority of the Joint Tax Board.

“We urge relevant government ministries and agencies that are concerned with tax administration in Ogun state to educate and counsel local government to desist from the imposition and collection of unlawful taxes and levies from business owners in their domains”, he declared.

But, Alaba Lawson, President of National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), pledged to support city and state chambers as well as bilateral and regional chambers to tackle challenges that might be facing in production and distribution of goods and service delivery across the country.

Lawson, who doubles as Patroness of ABEOCCIMA, said, “under my watch, NACCCIMA will encourage and support city and state chambers, bilateral and regional chambers to achieve their objectives.

“As I said in my inaugural speech, we will make it a priority to visit chambers of commerce across the federation to assess their performances and proffer solutions to their challenges. In our determination to ensure that the Chamber Movement in Nigeria maintains its apex position within the organised private sector, we will make sure that there is synergy among the chamber- members of NACCIMA.”

Meanwhile, the Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA) has increased its membership from 131 to 173 with the registration of 42 new members which is said to unprecedented in the history of the chamber owing to aggressive drive of membership by Wasiu Olaleye-led Executive members of ABEOCCIMA.

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta

