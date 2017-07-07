Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Bernard – Don’t let it go

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Don’t let it go, is an R&B/ soul music by #Bernard James, produce by one of Naija standard producer @Kingsaa‎property, this artist is so talented to the extend that you wouldn’t believe.

He’s a Nigeria if you are judging from the sound of his Voice, I bet the Production,the voice, the delivery in this song is 100% Dope. contact twitter @officialbernardjames insta@official_bernardjames.

