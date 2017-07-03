MUSIC: DABOY – Oluwa Ni (Power Bank)

The never say never thoroughbred acapela rapper DABOY repping for the budding movement ALL FOR GOD RECORDS comes through with something new to begin the remaining half of the year in Anticipation to his forthcoming Extended Play project.

This new tune christened OLUWA NI (POWER BANK) is a daily motivational piece orchestrated for his fans going through difficult times that God gat them, prodced b‎y ZULU & mastered by TIGER MIX.

Download & share!!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Daboy-Oluwa-Ni-Power-Bank.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

