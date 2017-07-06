MUSIC: Desh Ft. Trod – Normal Just Life

Spanking fresh on the airwaves is sensational music artist DESH, a 200level student of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State who is definitely another male artiste to look out for in the music industry.

Maysol Entertainment Frontline Artiste; DESH teams up with the late Dagrin’s younger brother; TROD on this dope joint titled ‘NORMAL JUST LIFE’, as he makes huge effort breaking into the music industry with this DJ friendly Jam. Produced by Champagne Beatz.

The song ‘NORMAL JUST LIFE’ possess inspiring lyrics, good rhymes & hot beat that will make you put it on repeat.

Listen Up!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/DESH-Normal-Just-Life-Ft.-TROD.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

