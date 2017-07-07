MUSIC: D’Prince – Guys Ft. Don Jazzy | Mofe (Prod. Altims)

No time for Play – D’prince is here as he goes versatile on new releases.

As he bounce back with wavy tunes, here is an Igbo indigenous/highlife jam titled “Guys”, which features, and is produced by, Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy.

And Also Mofe – a Yoruba indigenous Dance Record, produced by Altims. D’Prince is sure back to stay.

Listen below and share your thoughts.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/DPrince-Guys-Ft.-Don-Jazzy.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/DPrince-Mofe.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

