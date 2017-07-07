MUSIC: Harrysong – Arabanko

Alter Plate Music CEO Harrysong has released a new single titled “Arabanko“.

“Arabanko” is a song with deep lyrics that sheds light on lots of key issues surrounding the singer, while keeping the fans grooving at the same time.

Check on it and enjoy!

