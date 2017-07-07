MUSIC: Ibile – Love or Die

SoundBOX Entertainment Presents Ibile. Hailing from OWU, Osun State, Ibile was born and raised in Osun State; attending Hammadia School for his primary education and He went to OGS for his secondary school education in Osun state, After which, he found his true calling to be Music before moving to Lagos in 2008.

Ibile officially started making music in 2010 two years after moved down to Lagos.

Ibile has been Recording up until he officially got signed to “SoundBOX Entertainment” in 2015, which he is the solo Artist yet signed to the Record Label.

Ever since Ibile got signed to SoundBOX Records he has been a Recording Artist yet to cross-over to the Lagos music scene not until he dropped his song “STORY” which was released early 2017 that got him listening ears and serious buzz.

Ibile is an “Indigenous” Splendid Vocalist and he Oozes Versatility as his Unique Sound blends Dance-hall, Afrobeat, R&B and Hip-Hop into one tightly Knit package. His songs span from Ballads full of Depth, sometimes to

Controversial subject matter such has his song “Story” and as well as, his Dance-hall tendency

implies, songs that are just meant to get you in the mood for the Groove.

Ibile drops a new single titled “Love Or Die” for your listening pleasure. Do enjoy as you download.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Ibile-Love-or-die.mp3

