MUSIC: Lil’Ben Ft. Olalive – Falling For You
Mable saint gang Signed Act Lil ben is a very versatile upcoming artiste ,as we are sure to expect a lot from him under the new label. Lil ben Teams Up With Olalive the pick up crooner to deliver this Lovely Tune Falling for you meanwhile, listen to the new song and tell us what you think.
Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Lil’Ben Ft. Olalive – Falling For You appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!