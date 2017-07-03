MUSIC: Medley – Last Bus Stop

Moses Joshua Chinedu also known as MEDLEY is a Singer and a Multi Talented Instrumentalist.

Born and raised in Lagos Nigeria on the 24th August,1998. He is an eccentric singer, electrifying performer and song writer. His sonorous voice leaves the ladies “asking for MORE”.

Medley calls his style of music Traditional R&B and Pop. He is signed to 2Flame Entertainment.

Last Bustop is Produced by Donadah, Mixed and Mastered by Tee Y Mix.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Last-Bus-Stop-MST-3.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Medley – Last Bus Stop appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

