MUSIC: Modeeva – New Era (Takeover)

​Introducing the New Diva – Modeeva. The versatile uprising Rapper/Singer Modeeva is here to stay.

Returning with a brand new pierce and different Sound “Deeva’s Sound” under her new imprint ‘Gurusfiles Media’.

She bounce back with a brand new single titled “New Era (Takeover)” which was produced by Joe9c. The new wave tune is highly infused with Rap-refilled as Modeeva take chances of every verse to her own satisfaction.

Watch out for more of her thirsty tune’s, Follow on Instagram; @Official_modeeva. Twitter:- @officialmodeeva.

Listen, Download and share your thoughts.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Modeeva-New-Era.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Modeeva – New Era (Takeover) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

