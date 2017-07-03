Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Ocha Ft. 9ice – Tete De (Prod. Young Jonn)

After experimenting with different tunes in the past few years, Femi Elegbede aka Ocha has come up with a tune that defines his music going forward.

Ocha who started his music years ago is a master of his craft and he shows this with this Young Jon produced feel good love song “Tete De”, with the support of the award winning 9ice.

Produced by: Young Jonn, Written by: Password , Mixed by: Brainmix

Follow Ocha on all social media platforms @callme_ocha.


 

