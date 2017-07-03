MUSIC: Ocha Ft. 9ice – Tete De (Prod. Young Jonn)

After experimenting with different tunes in the past few years, Femi Elegbede aka Ocha has come up with a tune that defines his music going forward.

Ocha who started his music years ago is a master of his craft and he shows this with this Young Jon produced feel good love song “Tete De”, with the support of the award winning 9ice.

Produced by: Young Jonn, Written by: Password , Mixed by: Brainmix

Follow Ocha on all social media platforms @callme_ocha.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Ocha-Ft.-9ice-Tete-De-Prod.-Young-Jonn-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Ocha Ft. 9ice – Tete De (Prod. Young Jonn) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

