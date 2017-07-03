Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Shanky Grey – Control

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

Shanky grey after a brief hiatus on the music scene jumps on a mid-tempo beat produced by No limit to deliver a listeners favourite, Titled Control.

When it comes to quality delivery and consistency shanky grey never falls short or disappoint his ever amazing fans Enjoy this lovely tune and follow him on IG @ShankyGrey_Official.

