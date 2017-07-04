MUSIC: Trusky – Away (Prod. ksmith)

Prince Chukwunenye Okoro, popularly known as Trusky a.k.a Truskido is a hip hop artiste ,from eastern part of Nigeria, who knows what music is all about. He started his music career at the age of 14. He has achieved various award like best performance, best rapper on various occaisions.

He’s dropping his Latest single titled ‘Away” . ‘Away’ is a love song for entertainment, and it will inspire you alot. Click to download it and enjoy.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Trusky-Away-Prod.by-ksmith.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Trusky – Away (Prod. ksmith) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

