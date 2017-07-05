Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[Music + Video] Olamide Ft. Davido – Summer Body (Prod. by Pheelz) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

[Music + Video] Olamide Ft. Davido – Summer Body (Prod. by Pheelz)
Information Nigeria
The unmatched combination of “Baddo and the “Baddest” on a Pheelz produced beat will definitely take you away and beyond as both acts gave a 100 to make it a total shutdown. Summer Body was recorded and shot in Miami Florida, the video saw Olamide …
Entertainment Roundup: Celine Dion poses nude for Vogue magazine; Olamide features Davido in new track | More …YNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.