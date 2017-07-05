Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[Music + Video] Olamide Ft. Davido – Summer Body (Prod. by Pheelz)

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

2017 is definitely a Win – Win case for Nigeria’s most valuable indigenous act. In a bid to keep up with the good momentum after recording huge success already from his previously released Hit singles respectively, Olamide Baddo breaks the ice to kill the curiosity of his lovely fans as he makes a huge return …

The post [Music + Video] Olamide Ft. Davido – Summer Body (Prod. by Pheelz) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.