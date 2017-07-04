MUSIC: WurlD – All I Need

In our music landscape, listener expectations are prompted by the anticipation of song’s buildup. Nothing’s worse than a drop that doesn’t excite. On his new single “All I Need,” WurlD gradually escalates the sensual fervor of longing another spirit. When the beat finally kicks in, WurlD delivers us bliss. Instead of the usual house and EDM inspired rhythm, a lively tribal riddim sways between breezy chords and warm synths–capturing the sunny summer air perfectly. He sings, “One more taste is all I need…. It’s not enough so put it on me.” She’s irresistible, and WurlD seems dependent on her “taste” and because “the danger makes it fun.” The dependency isn’t based on instinct, but instead the fleeting sense of a youth inevitably coming to an end. He pleads, “Let’s do it all while we’re young.” WurlD leaves us addicted not just to our significant other, but also to his own voice, emanating passion and emotion upon each note–pure ecstasy for all listeners.

Since his 2013 debut Nigerian born Atlanta bred singer/songwriter, WurlD has been patiently waiting for his time. That time would begin its course in early 2016 when he collaborated with super producer Shizzi and Walshy Fire of Major Lazer. Over the course of that year WurlD would gradually gain followers and interests.

After receiving gold certification for collaborative track “Follow You” with Polish International DJ Gromee WurlD went on to work with the likes of Akon, B.O.B, Mario, Trinidad James.

With the support & coverage from the likes of Vice, OkayAfrica, E Online! and MTV to name a few. WurlD released his impressive debut and noteworthy video for “Show You Off”, recently remixed by none other than Clinton Sparks. WurlD is currently working on his debut EP slated for release later this fall. You can also check out his latest feature “I know” on B.O.B’s new album, Ether, alongside heavy weights Like, Ti, Usher, Young Thug, Lil Wayne and more!

