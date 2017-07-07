MUSIC: Yungzee Onos ft. Taurushood X Yunghanz – Break dem face

Oh God Success Music Records is here again after the successful release of “LONG TIME by Yungzee Onos” which is gaining massive airplay from radio, TV and has over 50,000 download nationwide.

OGSM Records has decided to release another single title “Yungzee Onos ft Taurushood X Yunghanz – BREAK DEM FACE” which was produced by award winning music producer “Jez-Blenda”.

CEO, OGSM Records “Blessing Oke. E.” has promised that his label will continue to release good music and quality vidoes for their fan base. He currently working on a new project which will be revealed soonest.

Here is the latest production from OGSM RECORDS; “Yungzee Onos ft Taurushood X Yunghanz – BREAK DEM FACE” Prod. Jez-Blenda

Please Download, Listen and Share;

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Yungzee-Onos-Break-Dem-Face.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Yungzee Onos ft. Taurushood X Yunghanz – Break dem face appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

