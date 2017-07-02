Mustafi back for Germany in Confederations Cup final – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Mustafi back for Germany in Confederations Cup final
Vanguard
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi returns to Germany's starting line-up for Sunday's Confederations Cup final as the world champions make just one change from the semi-finals. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Mustafi slots in to Germany's …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!