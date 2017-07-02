Pages Navigation Menu

Mustafi back for Germany in Confederations Cup final

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi returns to Germany’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Confederations Cup final as the world champions make just one change from the semi-finals.

Mustafi slots in to Germany’s three-man defence with Joshua Kimmich pushed up into the right side of midfield and Benjamin Henrichs, 20, dropping to the bench despite impressing in Germany’s 4-1 semi-final win over Mexico on Thursday.

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has stuck with the same starting line-up which beat Portugal 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out after their semi-final finished goalless following extra time on Wednesday.

The Copa America winners are captained by Claudio Bravo, Chile’s hero in the Kazan semi-final when the Manchester City shot-stopper saved all three of Portugal’s penalty attempts.

A German looks set to finish as the tournament’s top-scorer with both Leon Goretzka and Timo Werner having so far netted three goals each in Russia.

Chile (4-3-3)

Claudio Bravo (capt); Mauricio Isla, Gonzalo Jara, Gary Medel, Jean Beausejour; Marcelo Diaz, Charles Aranguiz, Pablo Hernandez; Arturo Vidal, Eduardo Vargas, Alexis Sanchez

Coach: Juan Antonio Pizzi (ARG)

Germany (3-4-2-1)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Shkodran Mustafi, Antonio Ruediger, Matthias Ginter; Joshua Kimmich, Sebastian Rudy, Leon Goretzka, Jonas Hector; Julian Draxler (capt), Lars Stindl; Timo Werner

Coach: Joachim Loew (GER)

Referee: Milorad Mazic (SRB)

