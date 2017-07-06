MUTEBI: KCCA FC have nothing to fear in Tunisia

MUTEBI: We shall play against Africain in our way… KCCA FC vs Africain

Tuni, Tunisia | KCCA FC MEDIA| Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) will not change their style of play against Club Africain in their last Group A game of the CAF Confederation Cup on Friday in Tunis.

“We are not going to Tunisia to sit back and defend, we are going to play our way. And our way is to attack but remain organised defensively,” manager Mike Mutebi promsied.

Mutebi was speaking to www.kccafc.co.ug before the team’s last training session on Tuesday morning. A historic place in the quarter-finals is at stake.

” We can’t mortgage our identity, that business of parking the bus, is not our way, we have to frustrate them even if they are home because I believe we have their players to match them.

Group A is intriguing as KCCA of Uganda, Club Africain of Tunisia, Rivers United of Nigeria and FUS Rabat of Morocco can qualify.

Africain host KCCA and FUS have home advantage over Rivers and in a mini-league where nine of 10 matches produced home wins, the north Africans sides are poised to triumph and advance.

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Africain 5 3 0 2 9 6 9

KCCA 5 3 0 2 7 8 9

FUS 5 2 0 3 7 6 6

Rivers 5 2 0 3 5 8 6

CLICK TO READ FULL STORY

Holders Mazembe must win to ensure survival

CAF Confederation Cup title-holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo must defeat visiting Horoya of Guinea this weekend to be sure of a quarter-finals place, reports AFP.

Every Group D match between leaders Mazembe, Horoya and third-place SuperSport United of South Africa has been drawn, setting the scene for a thrilling finale.

Mazembe and Horoya have nine points, with the Congolese occupying first place on goal difference, and SuperSport seven.

The Pretoria outfit complete their mini-league schedule at home to Mounana of Gabon, who have lost all five matches and conceded five goals at home to SuperSport.

Should Mazembe and Horoya draw in Lubumbashi and SuperSport win in Atteridgeville, there will be a three-way tie on 10 points.

A 0-0 or 1-1 draw in DR Congo would eliminate Mazembe while a 2-2 or higher-scoring stalemate would spell the end for SuperSport.

South Africa midfielder and SuperSport captain Dean Furman believes his team are too good to fail at the mini-league stage.

“Our back-to-back draws with Mazembe have given us a lot of confidence — we can compete successfully with the giants of African club football,” he told reporters.

SuperSport came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 at Mazembe and had the better of a 0-0 deadlock in a return match dominated by defences.

“There were a lot of positives for us from outplaying the Confederation Cup title-holders for large parts of both matches.

“We did not want a three-team race to the wire in the group, but that is what it has become,” said the midfielder whose primary task is to disrupt opposition attacks.

“Being eliminated this weekend would be a huge disappointment as the boys feel they can do better than that,” said Furman.

Victories for Mazembe and SuperSport are the likeliest outcomes of the Saturday matches, saving officials from scrambling for CAF rules books.

Al Hilal Obeid of Sudan, one of the surprise sides of the Confederation Cup this season, have secured qualification from Group C, and will play a role in who advances with them.

Zesco United of Zambia will go through if they defeat the Sudanese in Copperbelt city Ndola and avenge a 1-0 away loss.

If Zesco lose or draw, the door opens for Recreativo Libolo of Angola and Smouha of Egypt, who clash in Calulo, southeast of Luanda.

Leaders Mouloudia Alger of Algeria and record three-time Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia have booked last-eight places from Group B.

RELATED

Sadam Juma scores beauty goal as KCCA destroys Moroccans #CAFCC https://t.co/tPN2YggJ2H pic.twitter.com/cBom1MfwcJ — The Independent (@UGIndependent) July 2, 2017

The post MUTEBI: KCCA FC have nothing to fear in Tunisia appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

