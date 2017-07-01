“My baby girl is here” – Ill Bliss & Wife Welcome First Child

Ill Bliss and his wife Munachiso have welcomed their first child after almost eight years of marriage. The rapper shared a photo of himself and the newborn with the caption: “My baby girl Is Here…. welcome to your world my princess. My GOD is absolutely Powerful and Merciful….” Ill Bliss and Munachiso got married in […]

The post “My baby girl is here” – Ill Bliss & Wife Welcome First Child appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

