“My baby girl is here” – Ill Bliss & Wife Welcome First Child

Posted on Jul 1, 2017

Ill Bliss and his wife Munachiso have welcomed their first child after almost eight years of marriage. The rapper shared a photo of himself and the newborn with the caption: “My baby girl Is Here…. welcome to your world my princess. My GOD is absolutely Powerful and Merciful….” Ill Bliss and Munachiso got married in […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

