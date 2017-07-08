My biggest challenge as governor mindset of people – Obi

Mr. Peter Obi says his biggest challenge as governor of Anambra State was the battle he fought trying to change the mindset of his people.

Speaking while addressing students of St. Michael’s Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Nimo, Obi explained how tough it was trying to make his Executive Council and all that worked with him to understand the concept of accountability and responsibility in governance.

“When I expressed the intention to return schools to missions at a State Executive Council meeting only three out of 30 members supported me.

Even Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) threatened to go on strike if I tried that and actually did.

But I knew I was right and insisted until I had my way. Today I am so happy to see the transformation in this school since I took the bold but unpopular decision.”

