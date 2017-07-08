Pages Navigation Menu

‘My Company Has Just Been Valued At Over $100million – D’banj

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

Kokomaster Dbanj may have just become the richest artist in Africa. The singer and father of one just shared a post on his official Instagram page saying the Cream Platform, a company he floated in July 2016 has just been valued at over $100million dollars which is over 35 billion naira with the current exchange …

Hello. Add your message here.