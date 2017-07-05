My family already owned property in Dubai before I became chief of army staff – Buratai – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
My family already owned property in Dubai before I became chief of army staff – Buratai
NAIJ.COM
The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Tukur Buratai has said that his family invested in a property in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before his appointment. Buratai, speaking in an interview with BBC Hard Talk on Tuesday, July 4, said his family conducts its …
Chibok girls: Buratai reveals those behind swap of Boko Haram terrorists
Boko Haram, Chibok girls swap was political not military – Buratai
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!