My former husband raped his 12-year-old daughter, woman tells court

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

“My former husband, Kenneth Okonkwo, defiled his 12-year-old daughter when she visited him during last Easter holiday,” Ajoke Afolabi, a hairdresser, has told an Ikeja High Court. The estranged wife made the revelation while being led in evidence by Mr. Akin George, the state prosecutor, at the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday. Ajoke […]

