Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My Friend Was Impregnated, Infected With HIV, Dumped – OAP Dami Elebe Shares Shocking Story

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Relationship | 0 comments

Nigerian On-Air Personality, Dami Elebe has taken to her social media page to narrate a rather saddening story which happened to her friend. The Beat FM OAP, Dami Elebe took to her Twitter page to narrate how her friend was impregnated, infected with HIV and subsequently dumped by the sane guy for another woman. She…

The post My Friend Was Impregnated, Infected With HIV, Dumped – OAP Dami Elebe Shares Shocking Story appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.