My Grandma Made Me Know God- Cynthia Morgan

Cynthia Morgan made some reflections on her Instagram page about family, religion and morality. According to her, her grandparents imbibed in her positive values that have carried her through life. See screenshot below. Source: Instagram

The post My Grandma Made Me Know God- Cynthia Morgan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

