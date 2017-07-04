Pages Navigation Menu

My HIV Positive wife “brings her lovers into our home” – Man tells Court

A businessman Emeka N., on Tuesday told a Jikwoyi Customary Court, Abuja, that he ‘blindly’ married an HIV positive wife out of love. Emeka was responding to a divorce petition filed by his wife Ella. “Before we got married, I and my wife went for a HIV test, my wife tested positive, while I tested negative. Because of […]

Hello. Add your message here.