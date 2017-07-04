My husband, a cab driver, has 3 secret wives, ​4 ​children – Estranged wife

A housewife, Adedoyin Babatunde, on Tuesday told an Ikole-Ekiti Customary Court that her love for her husband ceased when she discovered he had three other wives and children. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 35-year-old mother of three said she did not know she would be the fourth wife to bear children […]

