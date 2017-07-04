My husband has 3 secret wives, children – Estranged wife

Ikole-Ekiti (Ekiti State) – A housewife, Adedoyin Babatunde, on Tuesday told an Ikole-Ekiti Customary Court that her love for her husband ceased when she discovered he had three other wives and children.

The 35-year-old mother of three said she did not know she would be the fourth wife to bear children for her husband .

She said that her husband, Mr Olusola Babatunde, first proposed to her seven years ago.

Adedoyin also told the court that her husband only told her that he had a child from another woman when they met.

The estranged wife also said that she confessed to him too that she too had a child already.

The plaintiff said that she discovered in 2015 that her husband, a commercial driver, already had three other women who bore him four children.

“I was carrying my second pregnancy in 2015 when I discovered that my husband already had four children from three other women.

“ It was then I knew our relationship was heading for separation because my love for him vanished immediately.

” But because I did not want to start bearing children for different fathers, I endured his beatings, public assault and lack of care, hoping that he would change for the better.

“Since my husband had failed to change from his bad attitude inspite of several interventions by family members, I want the court to separate us,” she said.

The estranged wife claimed free dissolution of her seven year- old association in addition to custody of her three children.

She, however, said that her husband should be responsible for the care of the children and should be restrained from further disturbing her in her house.

The plaintiff said her claim to free dissolution was on the ground that no dowry was paid on her.

But the respondent denied the accusations, adding that she could quit the union if she so wanted.

He, however, prayed for the custody of his children.

The President of the three-man panel, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, warned both parties to consider the matter seriously.

She said that this was because if the case was struck out a second time, the court might not entertain the petition again.

Recalled that a similar suit with number CCL/14/2016 instituted by the plaintiff suffered a setback due to lack of diligent prosecution.

Ojo adjourned the case till July 10 for continuation of hearing.

