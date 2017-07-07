My leadership will actualize self determination for Ijaw people – IYC President, Omare

The newly inaugurated President of Ijaw Youth Council‎, Comrade Eric Omare has vowed that his leadership will actualize the struggle for “self determination” for the Ijaw people. Omare made the vow in his inaugural speech shortly after he was inaugurated as the 7th IYC President on Friday in Warri. Omare explained that the self determination […]

My leadership will actualize self determination for Ijaw people – IYC President, Omare

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

