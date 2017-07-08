Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My Reaction When I Learnt I’ll Be A Father At 28 – 9ice

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, 9ice, born Akande Abolore has revealed his reaction to being a father at 28. The artiste while speaking during a chat with showtime revealed that he was scared when he learnt he’ll be a dad. 9ice, father of four, whose first child was with his ex-wife, Tony Payne, revealed that he was scared…

The post My Reaction When I Learnt I’ll Be A Father At 28 – 9ice appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.