Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My sex scenes with Omotola Jalade were real – Actor, Wale Ojo

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

UK-returnee Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo, who played a key role in Omotola Jalade’s new movie, has revealed that all the sex scenes that happened between him and the veteran actress in the movie were real. Social media followers of the respected actress reacted to the sex scenes, wondering how her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde would […]

My sex scenes with Omotola Jalade were real – Actor, Wale Ojo

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.