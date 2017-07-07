Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My success causes you running stomach- Harrysong fires back at Kcee – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

My success causes you running stomach- Harrysong fires back at Kcee
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The last has not been heard of the ongoing saga going on between former friends and partners, Harrysong and KCee. After months of denial and counter-denials by both parties, Harrysong finally walked away from his erstwhile label Five Star Music, owned …
KCee drags Harrysong & Former Manager Soso Soberekon to Court | Harrysong ReactsBellaNaija
Singer Harrysong Receives Court Injunction From Kcee & FiveStar MusicInformation Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.