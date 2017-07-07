My success causes you running stomach- Harrysong fires back at Kcee – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
My success causes you running stomach- Harrysong fires back at Kcee
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The last has not been heard of the ongoing saga going on between former friends and partners, Harrysong and KCee. After months of denial and counter-denials by both parties, Harrysong finally walked away from his erstwhile label Five Star Music, owned …
KCee drags Harrysong & Former Manager Soso Soberekon to Court | Harrysong Reacts
Singer Harrysong Receives Court Injunction From Kcee & FiveStar Music
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!