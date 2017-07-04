Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My wife is fetish, man tells court

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A beans  seller, Owoseni Alade, has dragged his wife of 24 years, Emily Alade, before a Customary Court at Agodi, Ibadan, seeking  divorce for being fetish. Alade also accused his wife of being a drunk  who lived an adulterous life. He said that he had caught her with men in hotels  on several occasions. In […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.